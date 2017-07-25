LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has directed launching vigorous awareness campaign on dengue with the collaboration of local governments.

Chairing a meeting of cabinet committee on dengue on Monday, he directed taking on board the deputy commissioners and the CEOs of Health department.

Elected preventatives, senior officers of all the concerned government departments attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. Dengue Control Additional DG Dr Farrukh Sultan briefed the meeting regarding the dengue situation and steps being taken for its control in Punjab. He informed that 40 confirmed dengue patients have so far been reported in Punjab during the current year. It was informed that Gujranwala could become a hotspot for dengue due to detection of larvae.

Salman directed convening next meeting of cabinet committee in Gujranwala to evaluate the situation and for taking effective measures. He directed Prof Wasim Akram to visit Gujranwala along with technical staff to monitor the situation. The minister also directed the departments concerned to resolve the complaints received on helpline and identified by special branch and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).