LAHORE - Incidence of oral cancer is increasing in many parts of Pakistan. The survival index continues to be small despite all advances in modern medicine due to late detection of the disease. Therefore, there is a need for early detection and this is possible only through awareness about oral cancer among the general public. Such an activity was conducted at Inqalab Centre for Alternate Research (ICAM) at DHA the other day. The symposium consisted of informative lectures on oral cancer. More than 100 patients were screened for potentially malignant and malignant oral disorders.

The symposium was inaugurated by Col Agha Hasseb Haider, director (evaluation) at the DHA in Lahore and ICAM President Dr AM Chaudhary. Speakers included Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, Dr Afsheen Tabassum and Dr Farhat Kazmi.

Dr Farhat Kazmi delivered a speech on predisposing factors of oral cancer. She highlighted early signs and symptoms of oral cancer to raise awareness about the disease.

Dr Muhammad Mumtaz talked about surgical and non-surgical treatment modalities for oral carcinoma. He urged the audience to visit a dental practitioner in case of any suspicious oral lesion.

Dr Masooma, consultant at ICAM, talked about oral hygiene maintenance.