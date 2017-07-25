LAHORE - A seminar on cultural policy of Pakistan and Indian cultural invasion, in collaboration with Culture Treasure Foundation, was held at Lahore Arts Council on Monday.

The purpose of the seminar was to discuss on the revival of cultural activities in Pakistan and enlightened the society about the heritage and tourism.

Culture Treasure Foundation Vice president Aamir Raza said, “It has been about one year we have establish culture treasure foundation. In our country heritage is getting destroyed and we have nothing to show our youth and tell them about our culture.”

“The Foundation’s board is composed of individuals who bring diverse experiences to the shared goal of enhancing cross-cultural understanding through art and culture,” he added.

Social activist Jacqueline Tressuer said, “Cultural policy of Pakistan can’t be changed because we focus on Punjab and forget other provinces which are rich of heritage and a part of our country. Our youth is unaware of our culture they think what they see in Indian dramas and films same is the culture structure of Pakistan.”

“Currently young people across the world are increasingly involved in heritage protection and promotion, recognising that heritage does not only belong to the past, but is also part of their identity. It is our responsibility to save the heritage places which are getting destroyed,” she added.

Writer Mudasir Bashir was of the view that in order to revive the culture activities in Pakistan as they were conducted in the past “we need to study the history of Pakistan”. “We should integrate tourism industry in the country that would help to improve the socio-economic prosperity of the country,” he highlighted.

“Devising a cultural policy is indeed an exacting task, which requires deep understanding and deft handling of these matters, but we have to do it for the sake of our future generations,” he added.