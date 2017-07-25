LAHORE - A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday decided to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Pakistan came into being after Muslims of the subcontinent rendered great sacrifices for a separate homeland. He said that independence is a virtuous boon and living nations celebrate their Independence Day in a befitting manner. The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with full zeal and fervour and heroes of Pakistan Movement will be paid rich tributes at Independence Day programmes, he stated. He said the 70th anniversary of Independence Day was a great occasion and “we should assess our successes and losses on this auspicious occasion”.

The chief minister said that special functions would be held at provincial, divisional, district, tehsil and union council level and historic as well as important buildings would be illuminated. He said that special programmes would be arranged at educational institutions and a parade would be held in the city. Students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will be invited to Independence Day celebrations. He ordered formation of sub-committees to review Independence Day programmes and said these sub-committees would give final shape to these programmes. He directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security for the Independence Day functions.

Earlier, School Education Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik gave a briefing about the programmes with reference to 70th Independence Day. Provincial ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Hameeda Waheeduddin, Jehangir Khanzada and Mukhtar Ahmad Bhart; the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), departmental secretaries and senior officials also attended the meeting.

SBP GOVERNOR MEET CM

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday. The chief minister congratulated Bajwa on assuming charge of SBP governor’s office.

On the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the economic activity and improvement in the national economy. He said that this improvement in the economic situation had started yielding results.

He laid stress on continuity of government policies for rapid economic growth. He said the national economy grew stronger and growth rate increased due to solid policies of the PML-N government despite hurdles put by rivals in the way of government projects and development programmes. He said that international bodies had openly admitted that Pakistan’s economy was growing at a fast pace.