The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and the Stylo Shoes organised an event to create a 'Chand Raat' environment for paediatric cancer patients being treated at the hospital. According to a press release, the evening filled with laugher and joy as young patients were seen enjoying themselves at the hospital’s grounds. There was a wide range of fun activities planned for them. Each patient was given vouchers for free food, bangles, and shoes. Close to the entrance of the arena, there were stalls of live burger making, cotton candy, and popcorns. On the other side, there were stalls of free bangles and face-painting. There was also a gaming lounge for older children. Children between the ages of one and ten spent their time enjoying on the jumping castle and rides that included a very popular train. The Rafi Peer magic and puppet show also grabbed children’s attention and provided good entertainment. The highlight of the event was a mock shoe store that was set up just like an actual Stylo shop where patients could try and choose shoes of their choice. The whole event was very well-organised and patients were seen standing in a queue outside the shop until their turn came. On the occasion, patients and their attendants expressed their happiness and said that, these moments will be memorable for them, “because of which, we forgot our pain and misery for a while.” The patients from other cities specially thanked Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Stylo Shoes for arranging a beautiful night to provide them an opportunity to celebrate Eid away from home.