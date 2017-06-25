LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-China ties, projects of CPEC and regional situation in a meeting held at Prime Minister House Islamabad Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Chinese friendship is a valuable asset for every Pakistani and Pakistan is proud of Pak-China friendship. He said that friendship between both the countries has converted into economic cooperation, and Pakistan and China hold similar opinion on regional and international matters. “China has always stood with Pakistan in testing times and proved its friendship in real terms.”

Shehbaz said a new era of development and progress has ushered in Pakistan due to projects of CPEC, which are becoming a reality after their completion in record time. “We have to jointly work to make projects of CPEC successful,” he stated.

He termed the belt and road vision of the Chinese President ‘the vision of peace, development and progress’.

The CM was quoted by a handout as saying that the current government has set new example in the world by speedily completing development projects and now international institutions openly acknowledge speedy progress and sustainable development in Pakistan. “Transparency in Pakistan is also being praised by international institutions,” the statement added. Wang Yi, on the occasion, expressed his grief and sorrow over the recent incidents of terrorism in the country and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “We stand by Pakistan and its people during this time of agony,” he said while paying tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan for elimination of terrorism.

“China is working shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan for development and peace and CPEC will bring about peace and prosperity in the region,” the Chinese FM added.

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Foreign Advisor Sartaj Aziz, Minister of State Maryam Aurangzaib, Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tehmina Janjua, Sardar Mehtaab Khan, Punjab chief secretary, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, and many others were also present on the occasion.