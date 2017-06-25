PR LAHORE - Senior journalist, member of central core committee World Columnists Club, and Central Organiser of Human Rights Movement Javed Yousaf has expressed grave concern over the defiance of senior bureaucrats and police officers of the court orders as a result of which a number of contempt notices have been issued to them.

Javed Yousaf stated Saturday that over the last four years, the number of contempt of court notices issued to the senior administrative and police officials has increased manifolds which shows the level of their respect to the law and the courts. Among these are IGP Punjab, chief secretary and secretaries who faced the allegations of non-compliance with the court directions/orders hence were served notices under the contempt of court law.

He reminded that the former IGP - a grade-22 officer - was facing over 100 contempt of court notices.

Javed Yousaf said that the number of notices indicates the huge number of aggrieved persons who secured relief by the court but effectually it was denied to them by the high public office holders. He said reappointment of the ex-IGP after his retirement also puts big question on the merit and the transparency claims which the Punjab government has been making loudly over the last many years.