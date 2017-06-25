LAHORE - A contempt petition on Saturday was filed in the Lahore High Court against the Punjab labour secretary for not complying with the previous order to devise policy for domestic workers.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka filed the petition and submitted that chief justice earlier directed the labour secretary to frame policy on the domestic workers and notify their wages just like workers working in industrial establishments. The counsel submitted that small children being employed in domestic household work were being subjected to make treatment, yet there was no policy. The Chief Justice would take up the petition after eid vacations.

Out-of-turn

promotions case

An official Saturday moved a civil miscellaneous application in the Lahore High Court praying transfer of his petition from the bench of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to another one after some alleged beneficiaries of Rule 26 recently were given promotion.

Akmal Khan, a court official, began legal battle against alleged beneficiaries of Rule 26 of LHC establishment rules. The petitioner said recently some officials were promoted to the next ranks by the chief justice. He said some of the promoted people were those who were given the benefit of Rule 26 of the LHC establishment rules.

He said the matter was subjudice about appointment and promotion of these officials but they were given promotions. The petitioner pleaded the court to transfer the case to from the court of Chief Justice to another bench.