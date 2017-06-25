PR LAHORE - All Pakistan Teachers Federation Chairman and Member Executive World Teachers Federation and Member Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Muhammad Azam Butt is leaving for European countries on a one-month tour.

He will visit the educational institutions of Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Holland and other countries. He will meet with educationists and teachers and discuss about educational problems. Muhammad Azam Butt have already lead the Pakistani delegation in World Teachers Federation session at the Unesco Headquarters in Paris, England and Czechoslovakia.