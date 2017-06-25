LAHORE - Eminent businessman Mian Asad Bashir has donated one million rupees to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for initiating a perpetual golden scholarship for the financially-challenged students.

The scholarship would be given to a deserving student every year on merit and would cover his/her university fee as well as the hostel expenses. Mian Asad Bashir handed over the donation cheque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony at GCU on Saturday.