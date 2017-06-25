LAHORE - The Hamid Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan organised a seminar in connection with death anniversary of late veteran journalist Dr Majid Nizami.

The seminar titled ‘Culture of accountability among elite class, scenarios and challenges” shed light on the contribution of former managing director of Nawa-i-Waqt group.

Nazaria Pakistan Trust Secretary Shahid Rasheed, Qayyum Nizami and Mian Saifur Rehman spoke on the occasion.

They stressed that nation should focus on evolution instead of revolution. “We are still living in system which British devised for the subcontinent and we need to change this system and protect Two Nation Theory,” they added. The speakers remebered Majid Nizami as the protector of two nation theory, who exposed Indian sticks and gimmicks and fought throughout his life for the cause of Pakistan. “We should continue his legacy,” they urged. They were of the view that Nizami’s outspoken stance in journalism brought him to face victimisation from all regimes in Pakistan but he remained resilient throughout his life.

Majid Nizami, April 3, 1928 - July 26, 2014, the publisher of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications of Pakistan, died on Ramazan 27th three years ago. Nawa-i-Waqt newspaper was founded by Majid's older brother, Hameed Nizami (October 3, 1915-February 22, 1962) in 1940. Majid Nizami was born in Sangla Hill in Sheikhupura, Punjab. He graduated from the Government College Lahore and the Punjab University. During his student days, he actively participated in the Pakistan Movement and got title of Mujahid-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan.