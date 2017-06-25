Sweets shops under PFA radar

LAHORE: Bigwig brands of sweets shops in Lahore have been caught under PFA’s yardstick as Punjab Food Authority is speeding up the raids on the production units of several sweets and bakeries ahead of Eid.

The food authority on Saturday raided Bundu Khan Sweets’ production unit and sealed it for using the expired items in sweets manufacturing items. Director (Operations) Rafia Haider said that they confiscated four mound khoya from the production unit and disposed off the same on the spot. The Bundu Khan Production unit was sealed until further notice.

Cakes and Bakes, Shezan Bakery and Butt Sweets were fined Rs500,000, Rs200,000, and Rs100,000 respectively.

Also, Hafiz Sweets and Royal Sweets were slapped with Rs50,000 fine. Similarly, Sheikhupura’s Al Madinah Sweets, Darbar-e-Shereen, and Imran Bakers were sealed. In Faisalabad, Ideal Bakers, Ali Mano Salwa, Al-Jannat, Amira and Faisal Sweets were imposed fined.

In Gujranwala, Shahid Sweets was sealed and a fine of Rs300,000 was imposed on its three sweets production units. The food authority also checked several sweets and bakeries shops as well as eateries to ensure the quality service and food being provided to customers. They included Shezan production unit in Gulberg, Royal Bakers and Sweets in Sabzazar, Butt Sweets and Bakers at Lakshmi Chowk, Fresh Inn Bakers at Allah Ho Chowk, Malmo Bakers at Bhopatiyan Chowk, Butt Sweets and Baers in Johar Chowk, Basharat Bakery in Nishtar Town, Sufi Sweets and Bakers at Baigham Kot Shahdara Road, New Kashmir Bakers in Samanabad, and Rahat Bakers in Harbans Pura. –Staff Reporter

Rejoicing spirit of Chand Raat

LAHORE: A large number of Lahoris Saturday gathered to celebrate the lost spirit of Eid at Royal Palm and Country Golf Club, where an online fashion store hosted a festival to reignite the traditional celebrations.

People enjoyed the event which continued till late night in a secure environment. The spirit of festivity of Chand Raat, which was lost somewhere in the middle of terror attacks and chaos for last few years, has now been reignited. Zeerak Humza, from Elan, who set up a stall at the festival, termed it a ‘great opportunity’. “It’s great to be part of Fabbitt Eid Fest as big names are associated with it. It's a great platform to cater to the mass market. We appreciate Fabbitt’s effort for giving us an opportunity to showcase our collection to a wide range of audience,” she said. Aliya Azhar, a visitor standing at Faraz Manan’s stall, told The Nation that it was a fabulous event where Pakistan’s leading designers as well as newbies like Uptown showcased their clothing lines. “I believe this is the perfect opportunity to highlight the talent our industry holds,” she said.

The Fabbitt Eid Fest is brainchild of Anush Ammar, a young Standford graduate who curated the concept of fashion, food, fun and technology under one roof.

Elan, Faraz Manan, Fahad Hussayn, Ivy, Farah Talib Aziz, Neemar Jewels, Republic, Zara Shahjahan, Amrapali, Maria B, Uptown, Khaadi, Bareeeze’ Men, Entertainer will be participating in different capacities.

According to Fabbitt.com CEO Anush Ammar, “Eid Fest is an initiative primarily aims to revive the traditional spirit of chand raat where families without having any fear gather together and celebrate festive occasions with enthusiasm. This platform is providing everyone from all over the city to enjoy and celebrate Eid festivities with the grandeur and vitality that the holiday demands.”

Nusrat Jamil of Latitude PR said that such events surely give us a ray of hope that all is not lost and young Pakistani entrepreneur’s endeavours to mark a change the perception about Pakistan across the world. “The revival of festivity without any fear and insecurity is itself a genesis of hope which strengthens the fact that Pakistanis are just stick to their cultural values and no matter what consequences they fight against all odds,” she said. –FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH