LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has always given priority to national interests.

“The party always focused development of the country with speed and quality despite impediments,” the CM said while talking to MNA Ghulam Nabi Bharwana who called on him Saturday.

“Political stability is necessary for progress and prosperity of the country but some politicians want to create instability for their personal agenda,” he said, adding that the country cannot afford any confrontation. He said that new records of public service are being set under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and added that speed and quality have been ensured in all the projects. He said conscious people of Pakistan will not allow anybody to hinder development process.

Condolence

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Pakistan Movement veteran late Col (r) Syed Amjad Hussain at Muslim Town.

He expressed sympathies with the son of the late Amjad Hussain, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, and other members of the bereaved family over the death of veteran.

He paid tribute to his services for Pakistan, saying: “Col (r) Syed Amjad Hussain rendered invaluable services during Pakistan Movement. He said Col (R) Syed Amjad was a true Pakistani and he had profound love with the Ideology of Pakistan.” Separately, the CM expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned industrialist and former president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) Sheikh Muhammad Arshad.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.