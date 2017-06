Lahore - The Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh received Rs71,500 on Saturday.

Haji Munir Ahmad, from Burewala, donated Rs50,000 while Haji Muhammad Ashfaq, from Lahore, Rs10,000. Shabbir Ahmad, from Lahore, and Saleem Rehman, from Islamabad, contributed Rs5,000 each. Muhammad Aslam, from Lahore, gave away Rs1,500.