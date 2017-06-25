LAHORE - Religious parties have expressed shock and concern over the fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

The leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and other religio-political parties have condemned the Parachanar, Quetta and Karachi incidents of terrorism and prayed for the victims. They said they stand by the families of martyrs in this time of grief.

JI acting chief Liaqat Baloch yesterday expressed deep concern over the fresh wave of terrorism and said that anti-Pakistan forces were carrying out terrorist attacks in line with their colonial agenda. He was speaking at an Iftar party in Gopal Nagar.

Baloch offered condolences to the families of those martyred in Quetta and Parachinar and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. He expressed the hope that the security forces would succeed in wiping out terrorism from the country.

Stressing the need for unity among Muslims for liberation of Qibla-e-Awwal, he said that unity could be achieved by feeling the agony of the Muslims in distress. He said that freedom was the right of Palestinians and Kashmiris.

As long as these issues are not resolved, he said, peace would remain a dream. He said that world powers patronising Israel were continuing their game to divide the Muslim world.