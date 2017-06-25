LAHORE - Weather is likely to remain pleasant on Eidul Fitr and following days as experts have forecast onset of proper monsoon from the coming week.

Eid is likely to fall on Monday (tomorrow) as there are bright chances of sighting of Shawal moon on Sunday (29th Ramazan).

Presently giving rains over central parts of India, monsoon is heading towards Pakistan. Monsoon currents will start penetrating Pakistan on Monday. Good rains/thundershowers are expected at a number of places in the country during the period. Rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls and strong gusty winds have been forecast for Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Paklhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday (Eid day) to Friday. Rain/thundershowers with strong gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Lower Sindh and Eastern Balochistan from Wednesday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Saturday. However, light rain/drizzle occurred at few places in Khuzdar and Karachi.

Sibi and Nokundi remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded 46C, Larkana and Sukkur 45C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 38C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 44 per cent.

People thronged Lahore Canal to get some relief from the prevailing harsh weather conditions. Not only youth but also elderly people we¬re seen bathing in the Canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining areas. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the county on Sunday evening. Monsoon currents will start to penetrate in Pakistan on Monday.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for parts of the country including Lahore on Sunday. However, rain/dust-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu Zhob, Kalat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir on Sunday (evening/night). Light rain/drizzle is expected at few places along Sindh coast.