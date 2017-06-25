LAHORE - Movement of Eid holidaymakers from the provincial capital to other parts of the country touched its peak on Saturday amid complaints of overcharging against transport owners.

The exodus, which starts days before Eidu -Fitr, continues until the night before Eid. As the festival is expected on Monday, the exodus will continue till late on Sunday night.

Five to six million people leave Lahore on Eid to celebrate the religious festival with their families and friends in their hometowns and villages. The city presents a deserted look on this occasion. Taking benefit of the situation, powerful transport owners start overcharging passengers. In some cases, tickets are sold at double and triple rates.

The movement of people causes a massive rush at city bus terminals, exit points and the Lahore Railway Station. The Pakistan Railways operates special trains to facilitate passengers on Eid every year. This time, six special trains are being run from different cities, including two from Lahore to other destinations.

Although transport authorities claim that overcharging will not be allowed, complaints are still there.

“I usually pay Rs500 to go to Khanewal, but now they (transporters) are demanding Rs800. I will be lucky if I get a ticket for even Rs200 extra,” says Muhammad Ashgar, who was waiting at Thokar Niaz Beg Bypass to catch a bus to his hometown. Ashgar works in a factory on Raiwind Road. Another passenger, Ikram Ali, who was waiting for his bus right next to Ashgar along with his wife and children, endorsed Ashgar’s views. Talking to The Nation, he said he had been waiting for three hours, but could not get a ticket. He said that transporters were asking for double fare.

A transport official, however, said that regular transport companies would not overcharge, but some individual operators were involved in overcharging. He said there was no complaint of overcharging against Daewoo, Faisal Movers, Belal Express, Rajput Travels, Niazi Bus Service, Skyways and other standard transport companies. Interestingly, tickets of these companies are hardly available; they were sold almost a week ago. “We take swift action on any complaint, but it depends on the complaint. We cannot check every bus and van and ask every passenger about overcharging,” he said.

National Highways and Motorways Police have been checking overcharging for the last three years. They have fined hundreds of vehicles and made transporters reimburse the overcharged amount to passengers. A motorway police official appealed to passengers to lodge their complaints at given numbers in case of overcharging.

Friday and Saturday were days of peak rush at bus terminals and the Lahore Railway Station. Long queues of passengers were seen at bus stations and city exit points. People with families, industry workers, students, government employees and those whose business is not related to Eid have left the city. People from cities like Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot and small towns located within 100 kilometres from Lahore leave the city a day before Eid.