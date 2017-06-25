LAHORE - Construction of new building of North Medical Ward of Mayo Hospital will start immediately after Eid holidays.

It will be a state-of-the-art building at the site of the old building, which was declared dilapidated and vacated in 2008. The total cost of the project is Rs150 million and Tajamul Foundation will bear all expenses. In this connection, a prayer ceremony was held at Mayo Hospital at the site of the building yesterday. Secretary for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Acting Vice Chancellor of KEMU Prof Qazi Saeed, Principal of the Institute of Ophthalmology, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairperson of Tajamul Foundation Begum Laila Nusrat, her husband Mian Nusrat, Prof of Medicine at KEMU Dr Sajid Ubaid Ullah, MS of Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Prof of Orthopaedic Surgery Dr Syed Muhammad Awais and Prof Dr Abdul Bari from Indus Hospital Karachi attended the ceremony.

Appreciating humanitarian services of Begum Laila Nusrat, chairperson of Tajamul Foundation, Secretary for Health Najam Ahmed Shah said that serving the ailing humanity was a great service and the foundation had set a golden example for others in the month of Ramazan. He appreciated the efforts of Project Coordinator Prof Muhammad Awais for materialising the project.

Prof Muhammad Awais said the old building of the North Medical Ward was declared dilapidated and unusable. After that, it was vacated and patients were shifted to other places. He said that now it had been decided to build a four-storey building, including a basement. The total covered area of the building would be 38,500 square feet. A latest air conditioning system and lift would be installed there. The new building of North Medical Ward would consist of 80 beds and a lecture theatre for medical students.

Prof Muhammad Awais said the building would be constructed on a turnkey basis and completed within twelve months. A monitoring committee has been constituted to look after the construction work. Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmed Khawaja would be the chairman of the committee, while Begum Laila Nusrat, renowned social worker Ghiyas ud Din, Major General AM Tariq and Prof Syed Muhammad Awais would be members of the committee.

Talking to the media, Health Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah said that construction of a state-of-the-art building was a good example of public and private partnership. He said that friends of Mayo Hospital were also collaborating on other projects of the hospital.