LAHORE - A man shot dead his brother over property dispute at their house in Manga Mandi police vicinity. The police arrested the alleged killer and seized a gun from his possession. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. According to police, Shahzad shot dead his brother Zeeshan as they clashed over property dispute. The alleged killer tried to mislead the police investigators by stating that the deceased had committed suicide. The police also recovered a pistol from the crime scene. During preliminary investigations, Shahzad confessed to the police that he had killed his brother. He said that Zeeshan had developed a property dispute with him. Further investigations were underway.