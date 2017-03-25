LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers Punjab while celebrating "Youm-e-Pakistan" gifted sweets to Indian Border Security Force personnels. Lieutenant Colonel Bilal Ahmed Warrich, Wing Commander 25 Wing presented them sweets on this special day, said spokesman for Pakistan Rangers Punjab. The traditional ceremony took place at mid day with zeal and enthusiasm with sweets at Joint Check Post Wahga here.

Pigeons, cocks caught at airport

A team constituted by Director General Wildlife & Parks Punjab, with the help of Custom authorities, recovered 20 pigeons and four cocks illegally brought from Jeddah to Lahore at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday.

According to an Officer of customs department, one Mujahid Abbas was bringing 20 pigeons illegally from Jeddah by PIA airline flight Pk-760. The raiding team, with the assistance of Custom authorities, took action and took the birds in custody under Wildlife Act.