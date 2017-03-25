LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded restoration of Friday as weekly holiday.

In a statement issued from JI head office Mansora yesterday, he said the ruler’s appeal in support of interest system and the abolition of Friday holiday were major sins for which the rulers would have to suffer both in this world and in the hereafter.

Sirj was of the view that opting Sunday as weekly holiday had not brought any improvement in the country’s economy. On the other hand, the burden of debt both internal and foreign on the country under the present regime had increased manifold and the nation had to face its adverse consequences. The JI chief said that Islam’s enemies were busy conspiracies to drift the Muslims away from their religion and its symbols. Instead of countering the enemy designs, he said, the Muslim rulers were acting as agents of the west and were even advancing the western culture.

He said that while announcing the abolition of Friday as holiday, the rulers had made tall promises that with the change improve the country’s economy by leaps and bounds and Pakistan would directly link with the economic activities at world level.

However, he said that the end of Friday as holiday had only plunged the homeland into the abyss ill-fortune. The national economy was continuously on the decline and trade deficit had risen to hundreds of billions. Industrial units were being closed and agriculture was also on the decline.