LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah set a precedent for other judges by informing the public that he is drawing Rs 1.005538 million in salary.

The CJ released the information yesterday applying the Right to Information law on himself.

His basic salary is Rs 713,280 and gets Rs 2,69525 as special judicial allowance, Rs 67,735 in judicial allowance. Since the CJ is living in an official residence he is not drawing Rs 65,000 as house rent.

Petition against jobs sans merit

The Lahore High Court has directed its registrar to provide a petitioner the list of appointments and out-of-turn promotions in the court.

The order was passed on a petition that alleged that some LHC officials had been given out-of-turn promotions in violation of the Supreme Court order. Also, the petitioner alleged that out-of-merit appointments had also been made. The petitioner sought an injunction for the removal of out-of-merit appointees and demotion of those promoted out of turn.

Meanwhile, the LHC has appointed Deputy Registrar Shahbaz Ashraf as Public Information Officer.

Any information about the LHC can be obtained from him.

Govt, CAA asked to explain position on airports privatisation move

The federal government and the Civil Aviation Authority have been directed by the Lahore High Court to come up with their points of view by April 16 on the proposed privatisation of three major airports of the country.

The order was passed on a petition that sought stay order against the proposed privatization of Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports to the in-laws of prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. Alleging that all arrangements for privatisation had been completed, the petition said the CAA employees were protesting against the plan. The court issued notice to the government and the CAA for April 16.