LAHORE - Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed heads of medical institutions to ensure optimum utilisation of allocated funds for timely completion of development schemes.

Chairing meeting of heads of medical universities, colleges, autonomous and specialized healthcare institutions at Civil Secretariat yesterday, he directed hospitals to complete the process of outsourcing janitorial services and devising security measures according to the standard operating procedures.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Turkish Consultant Dr Hasaan Cagal, VCs of Medical Universities, Principals of Medical Colleges and heads of teaching hospitals and consultants of the department attended the meeting.

Najam Ahmed Shah directed paying special attention to improving cleanliness and hygiene conditions at the hospitals. He directed installing sanitizers besides provision of liquid soap in the washrooms. He proposed observing hand washing week for creating awareness among the hospital staff and the visitors regarding the importance of cleanliness.

The meeting reviewed the steps for outsourcing of janitorial services, security arrangements, infection control, setting up bio-safety lab-II (BSL II), procurement of medicines, hospital waste management and procurement of stents for cardiac hospitals.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed teaching hospitals to submit assessment reports regarding available facilities for hepatitis and liver patients.

He directed that principals and medical superintendents should personally monitor and visit the hospitals for ensuring cleanliness.