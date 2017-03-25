LAHORE - The Punjab University administration has imposed a ban on all activities of the student organisations in the aftermath of the clash between two student groups.

The Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) and Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF) brawled on the campus which led to arrest of students and registration of the FIRs. On March 22, nearly a dozen students were injured in a fight between the baton-wielding groups. Police picked up 22 students of the university, 18 of them IJT members, and registered an FIR against 200 unidentified suspects.

An official of the varsity said Friday that the decision would ensure peaceful and knowledge loving environment in the campus. Moreover, the university has also decided to install biometric verification systems at the main gates of its hostels.

ADJUSTMENT PLAN

FOR BZU STUDENTS

The Higher Education Department, on the direction of Lahore High Court, has finalised a plan to adjust the BZU students in different universities.

Some of the students will also be adjusted in the universities other than Lahore like University of Sargodha etc.

After the HEC had declared the BZU-Lahore campus as illegal that didn’t meet criteria, the students were staging protests on the roads.

The matter was also being heard in the LHC that had directed the Punjab Higher Education department secretary to resolve the matter.