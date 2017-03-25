LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to join hands together for the development of the country shunning our differences.

“Pakistan belongs to us all and we all have to play our part to make the country strong and prosperous as well as to stand united against all external challenges,” said the chief minister while addressing the delegation of students and teachers of Cadet College Mastung, Balochistan at Model Town, on Friday.

He regretted that in the 70 years long journey of Pakistan, greed of some elements brought huge damage to country as they bargained over the national interest for their own vested interests.

The CM urged all to get united on the public service agenda keeping aside self-interest and political differences. The future generations won’t forgive us if we continued repeating mistakes of the past, he forewarned.

“Balochistan is the biggest province in terms of area so the challenges in that part are equally bigger. And, undoubtedly, this province has faced deprivations which begot legitimate and illegitimate complaints nevertheless.

“Keeping in view the unfairness of the past, the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has compensated it by initiating various projects worth of billion rupees for the people of Balochistan,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif informed that the Punjab government has gifted Rs66 billion from their share for development of Balochistan in NFC Awards which is the best example of brotherhood, sacrifice and love.

He underscored that this the moment when we need to evaluate whether we have attained all the objectives for which separate homeland was achieved.

“The tragedy of East Pakistan is also a painful episode in our history from which we need to learn lesson and mend our ways,” he highlighted.

Just like Punjab is biggest province in terms of population, the CM said, Balochistan is biggest in terms of area so; hence, there is dire need for establishing national policy for important decisions to make the province autonomous.

“We are happy and satisfied that we played our part in promoting provincial harmony and creating national solidarity through unprecedented examples of sacrifice and love which is in the line with the spirit of Pakistan Day,” he added.

In his speech, the Cm lauded the cooperation of China for developing Gwadar port which part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“China is making investment of 51 billion dollars in Pakistan under CPEC, out of which, 36 billion dollars are being spent on only energy projects. “China is also constructing an airport as a grant in Gwadar which is a gift for people of Pakistan.” Shehbaz said that China is a sincere fried of Pakistan which is supporting it for its progress and prosperity and distributing joys. “People of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and the entire country will benefit from the CPEC projects,” he added.

He contended that those spreading rumours about CPEC do not know that the country will make progress and prosperity with the completion of this project. Shehbaz Sharif also said the people of Balochistan have first right over Reko Dik reserves; however, no progress has been made so far over it and the matter is in the court. He also maintained that the people should be held accountable due to which the Reko Dik was delayed and they should be brought to justice.

The CM concluded that Punjab has included all the units of Pakistan in its programmes for strengthening national solidarity.

PPSC TO GO ONLINE

Meanwhile, during a meeting, CM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to make the whole system of Punjab Public Service Commission online to facilitate the candidates.

Allowing the authroities to conduct interviews through video link and Skype, the CM also directed them to expand the institution in all mega cities along-with regional offices in seven divisions.

He also ordered to establish high level committees for formulating not only the plan after reviewing all recommendations but also monitor pre-service training, improvement of service rules and other concerned matters.

PPSC Chairman Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Akram presented the performance report for the year 2016.

“Merit, transparency and integrity are distinguished features of our institute which has won the confidence of the public,” the PPSC chairman told the CM.

He said that online system has proved to be fruitful for redressing the complaints of the candidates. Many candidates of southern Punjab qualified for interviews for different offices, Sajjad Akram added.

The CM, on the occasion, underlined the need for taking solid steps for strengthening the Commission and also equipping it with modern technology in order to harmonise the institution with the latest trends.

He further directed the commission to increase the number of members and also review the acquisition of leading consultants’ services to improve its efficiency.

The head office of PPSC will be shifted to LDA plaza, he informed.

Hubei all praise for Punjab

Separately on Friday, the chief minister held a meeting with a delegation led by Houchangan, Secretary Chinese Communist Party Hubei, Provincial Commission on Discipline Inspection.

Matters related to mutual interest, CPEC projects, promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

Houchangan said that Shehbaz Sharif has brought economic stability in Punjab and his revolutionary initiatives for progress of his people as well as zero tolerance policy against corruption are highly appreciated by the people of China. He further said that the credit of promoting transparency in province and development in Punjab undoubtedly goes to the vision of Shehbaz Sharif.

Inviting the CM to visit Hubei, the Chinese said that the investors of Hubei are interested in putting money in various project of Pakistan, particularly Punjab, under the CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the offer and said that Pakistan and China cherish strong friendship bonds, which are being further cemented by the CPEC. The ‘One Road One Belt’ vision of China President Xi Jinping will economically help the whole region, he hoped.

He also announced to promote relations between Hubei and Punjab.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Mansha Ullah Butt, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Jehangir Khanzada, and PMl-N leaders Pervaiz Malik and Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan were present on the occasion besides senior officers.