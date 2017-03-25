LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman Friday was found hanged at her house in the Chuhng police area. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the lady as Ayesha, a resident of Shahpur Kaajran. Her family told the police that the woman committed suicide over some domestic dispute.

A police investigator said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as they reached the spot. “Apparently, it was a suicide case. But police are investigating the death keeping in view different aspects of the incident,” the investigator said, seeking anonymity.

According to the family, Ayesha took the extreme step after she exchanged harsh words with her family members over some domestic issue. The lady went to the bedroom, locked it from inside, and committed suicide. The police entered the room after breaking open the door. Further investigations were underway.

Robbers shoot man over resistance

Two gunmen shot at and wounded a motorcyclist as he tried to put up resistance during a road robbery attempt in Yakki Gate police area. The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious bullet injuries. The robbers fled on their motorcycle after snatching cash and mobile phone from the victim. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police filed a criminal case against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of the victim and were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.

Crackdown on

kite-flying

The Shera Kot police arrested a man and seized at least 2000 kites and four string rolls from his possession. The suspect was identified by police as Imran, a resident of Ghaziabad. A police spokesman said the arrested man was selling kites to local shopkeepers. The arrest was part of the police operation underway in Lahore to hunt down those involved in flying, making, or selling kites.

A police team headed by Shera Kot SHO Sajid Noor raided a place near the bus stand and arrested the suspect. The police also filed a case against the accused under the kite-flying act. The suspect later was handed over to the investigation police for further interrogation.

Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team, the spokesman said.