LAHORE - The Punjab government has established 318 Ramazan Bazaars and Agriculture Fair Price Shops throughout the province to facilitate the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced subsidy of more than Rs nine billion for Ramazan package. These 318 Ramzan Bazaars will be fully operational from today.

This was disclosed in a video-link conference held at Civil Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja on Wednesday. Lord Mayor Lahore Mubasher Javed and administrative secretaries of the relevant provincial departments were present on the occasion while all the deputy commissioners and other senior field officials posted in various districts and tehsils remained available on video-link.

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja directed all the administrative officers to implement the Ramazan package announced by the Punjab Chief Minister in letter and spirit.

Sikh Sangat donates

palanquin to Museum

A delegation of "Sikh Sangat" of Pakistan donated a metallic palanquin with wooden base to grace "Guru Granth Sahib", religious book of Sikh community, to Lahore Museum on Wednesday.

The community members performed their ritual by paying due sanctity to Guru Garanth Sahib while placing in the donated palanquin.

On the occasion the community members lauded the efforts of Museum administration for properly preserving Cultural Heritage of this region particularly that projecting Sikh community.

They also appreciated the museum administration for showing inter-religious harmony in this regard.

ATC adjourns Taseer’s

kidnapping hearing

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday postponed until May 29 the hearing of a case about kidnapping of Shahbaz Taseer, the son of late Governor Salman Taseer, for recording of his statement.

Shahbaz Taseer was due to record his statement before the court but he could not due to which the hearing was adjourned. Previously, the hearing was adjourned for the same reason.

Usman, one of the accused, had filed an application before the court requesting it to open the case after it was sent to record room. The court allowed his plea and reopened the case.

Police had booked five accused including Abdur Rehman, Farhad, Moazzam and Usman over their alleged role in kidnapping of Shahbaz Taseer who was recovered last year in March after almost five-year of his abduction since 2011.