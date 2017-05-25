LAHORE - Punjab Governor and Punjab University Chancellor Rafiq Rajwana has said that the government is providing social justice to people and there is need to promote positive thinking in society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 4th phase of Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme at Faisal Auditorium on Wednesday. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Secretary Higher Education Department Nasim Nawaz, senior faculty members and a large number of students from various institutions of higher learning were present on the occasion.

Rajwana said: “There are hundreds of success stories of great personalities who were nothing before they started their struggle to achieve their goals. So, don’t let your dreams die and fight the circumstances.”

He said that we did not want to take credit of our initiatives but the young generation must compare the performance of the governments and judge who was serving the people. He said that a few elements were spreading disappointment among the youth. He said that young students were getting laptops and scholarships totally on merit and they really deserved guard of honour.

The governor said that Pakistan had given us a lot and we must think that what we had returned to Pakistan. He said that so far, around 310,000 students had received laptops under the Chief Minister’s laptop scheme and after completion of the fourth phase, more than four hundred thousand students would have received the laptops purely on merit basis.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir said that the Punjab government was helping poor students through PEEF scholarships. He said that in co-curricular competitions organised recently at Punjab University, the students from Daanish Schools had obtained maximum positions which reflected that the government’s investment in Daanish Schools had proved fruitful.

He said that the Punjab governor had supported PU administration in every problems faced by the university.

Later, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana presented laptops to distinguished students of various universities.

Earlier, Punjab Police presented guard of honor to laptop recipients in Faisal Auditorium.