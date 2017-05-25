LAHORE - A 24-year-old man ended his life by shooting himself in the head at his house in Green Town police precincts Wednesday, rescuers said.

His family told the police that Waleed, a graduate, had been jobless for a long time. He tried his best to find a job but to avail, the police learnt. Waleed committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with an assault rifle (AK-47) at his house near Chorus Tanki in Green Town. The police took in custody the gun and launched investigation.

Bootleggers caught with 50 bottles

Police claimed to have arrested two Christians for illegal sale of liquor in Garhi Shahu.

The detainees were named as Wahid Masih and Bashir Masih. According to a spokesman, the cops seized at least 50 bottles of liquor from their possession. The Garhi Shahu police registered a case and investigation is on.

Man held for hundi business

FIA Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in illegal business of hawala hundi and recovered cash and documents from him.

Spokesman for FIA said that a team comprising Inspector Abdul Qayyum, Inspector Nasir Awan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Shafqat Jabbar and Muhammad Marouf FCs raided Nadeem Chowk, New Shadbagh, Lahore and caught red-handed Inayat Rehman while doing illegal business of hundi/hawala. Upon search Rs146,500, receipts/ledgers regarding hundi/hawala, visiting cards etc were recovered from his possession.

An FIR no 86/2017 under section 4,8,23 FER Act 1947, 4 AML Act 2010 P/S FIA CCC Lahore has been registered and accused has been arrested.