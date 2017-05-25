LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed over two doctors involved in illegal kidney transplantation to Islamabad police for further investigations, said an officer on Wednesday.

FIA investigators said that after completion of physical remands of the accused doctors - Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash - they had sent them jail and now they were handed over to Islamabad police.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested two foreigners about a month back who bought kidneys at the illegal clinic in Lahore through these doctors. FIA had raided a clinic being illegally run for organ transplantation in a private housing society of Lahore. During the raid, four people, including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, were arrested.

Later, on the pointation of the accused, the agency arrested six other people including a nurse and two operation theatre attendants, an anesthesia specialist and two others for assisting the doctors in trapping innocent people for kidney removal against minor payments.

According to Deputy Director Jameel Ahmed Khan, the accused belonged to a group that was involved in illegal organ transplant not only in Punjab but in Azad Kashmir as well.

The doctors trapped a layman for removal of a kidney only on the payment of Rs150,000 and sold it to the foreigners against payment of Rs4 million.