LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought the National Water Policy approved by the Council of Common Interest on a petition seeking implementation of ‘Framework for Implementation of National Climate Change Policy 2013’ to meet challenges of climate change.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition filed by Asghar Laghari, a farmer, and directed the federal government to come up with report on what steps had been taken up to overcome the challenge of water that goes waste every year and the issue of floods.

A government lawyer told the court that there were differences among the four provinces due to which a unanimous water policy was not made and now it would be presented before the CCI during its next meeting.

The counsel for the petitioner had stated that two governments and the concerned authorities were not taking steps to develop the required flexibility to climate change as per Framework for Implementation of National Climate Change Policy, 2013. He submitted that extreme weather events, with erratic monsoon rain were causing floods and droughts in the country as a result of climate change.

“The country is under serious threat of climate change but the government is not focusing on it.”

He further said that water inflow into Indus River system was disturbed due to global warming and carbon soot deposits from trans-boundary pollution sources. He also pointed out the decline of Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalayan glaciers due to these above said factors.

Rising temperatures resulting in enhanced heat and water-stressed conditions, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions were leading to reduced agricultural productivity, he added.

The counsel told the court that the decrease in the already scanty forest cover, from too rapid change in climatic conditions to allow natural migration of adversely, affected plant species.

The increased intrusion of saline water in the Indus delta, was adversely affecting coastal agriculture, mangroves and the breeding grounds of fish, he said.

He submitted that the migration was induced by the threat to coastal areas due to projected sea level rise and increased cyclonic activity due to higher sea surface temperatures; increased stress between upper riparian and lower riparian regions in relation to sharing of water resources; and increased health risks and climate change. “These threats would lead to major survival concerns for Pakistan, particularly in relation to the country’s water security, food security and energy securitym,” he warned.

Tareen’s counsel to argue on sugar mills case

The Lahore High Court Wednesday directed Ch Aitzaz Ahsan, the counsel of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, for arguments on sugar mills’ case after the Punjab government’s lawyer concluded his arguments.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter. During the proceedings, Khawaja Haris argued that the Punjab government had made policy for shifting of sugar mills after complete deliberation and consultation with the departments concerned. He rejected the impression that the policy was made for any specific group.

Petition against age policy for 9th class

The LHC Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the education board’s restriction of 12-year of age for admission in 9th class.

A number of students had challenged the policy through their counsel Sheraz Zaka and submitted that equal education was the fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution but unfortunately, education boards had made rules that children below the age of 12 were not eligible to get admission in 9th class.

They requested the court to set aside the policy.