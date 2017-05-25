LAHORE - Asian Pacific Society of Respiratory has reported poor level of asthma control in Pakistan with 20 percent adults and 30 percent children going through two or more severe episodes per year.

“Asthma is the most common chronic disease and most asthma-related deaths occur in low and lower-middle income countries like Pakistan. In order to reduce the disease burden we need collaborative efforts and awareness among the people,” said leading Pulmonologist Prof Saulat Ulla Khan while addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Wednesday.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma. It is important for patients to be provided with education and skills to effectively manage their asthma. This can be achieved through a partnership between patients and their health care providers,” he said.

Shaikh Zayed Hospital Head of Pulmonology Department Prof Talha Mahmood said, “There are some symptoms that should not be ignored. It is a heterogeneous disease, usually characterized by chronic airway inflammation. It is defined by the history of respiratory symptoms such as wheeze, shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough that vary over time and in intensity, together with variable expiratory airflow limitation.”

He said that not only the patient but whole the family face agony while quality of life is also affected by this chronic disease. “However, patients can reduce mental stress by taking measures and consulting doctor in time”, he said.

“Asthma may exert detrimental effects on numerous domains of life, including mental and physical health, social relationships, employment & academic performance. In asthma, co-morbidities like anxiety and depression are the most common aspects of patients’ psychopathology. Its treatment on earlier stage is very essential to control these health hazards”, he suggested.

Consultant Pulmonologist Dr Khurshiduz Zaman, said, “The long-term goals of asthma treatment are to achieve good symptom control, maintain normal activity levels, reduce future risk of exacerbations and treatment side effects.

Talking about management, he said that regular daily controller treatment should be initiated soon after the diagnosis. He said pollution, smoke and genetic reasons are main factors of asthma.

Doctors generally prescribe inhaled corticosteroids over oral corticosteroids, because the inhaled medication is more targeted. The effectiveness of inhaled therapy is affected by the correct choice of the device and proper inhalation technique.