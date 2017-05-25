LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has taken off to attain the goal of development and prosperity.

“The four-year tenure of PML-N government is known for transparency, honesty, dedication and hard work as the development projects are being completed with speed and quality,” the CM said while talking to Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique who called on him Wednesday.

He went on to say: “The development projects of our government are marked by transparency, quality and speed while the past regimes made ‘graveyards of corruption’ [sic] in the name of development and the people know the elements who set records of looting and plundering in their regime.”

The promises made with the people would be fulfilled and no one will be allowed to hinder the journey of public service, Shehbaz Sharif vowed.

“Conscious people have rejected the negative politics of opponents of development; and the elements doing sit-in politics will also face defeat in 2018, and Pakistani nation will not allow any political juggler to play with its bright future,” he added.

Separately, chairing a meeting on upcoming budget, the CM stated that the financial plan will be “reflective of the aspirations of people”. He said that mega programme of speedy development will be focused and relief will be given in real sense.

He said: “The government, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, has started programme of providing interest-free loans to small cultivators and a transparent mechanism has been adopted for its implementation.”