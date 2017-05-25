LAHORE - St Anthony High School Principal Shahid Ambroz Mughal has said that the status of historic institution will be maintained at all costs as they are strictly following discipline, rules and regulations at every level.

Talking to parents of the students on Wednesday, the principal said for a healthy upbringing of the students St Anthony is equally focusing on academic and other healthy activities. He said it is an admitted fact that no country can make progress without educating the people and St Anthony with that spirit is producing the students who can perform a leadership role for the country.

He said in the development of a civilized society, education plays a vital role. He also informed the parents that they have taken measures to provide even better quality education to the students and the results are highly encouraging.

LDA to construct 12 sports complexes

The Lahore Development Authority will construct 12 sports complexes in 11 national assembly constituencies of Lahore.

The authority has started implementation on the project by inviting applications for pre-qualification from the engineering firms/contractors, having license from Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-A, for establishing these sports facilities.