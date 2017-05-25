LAHORE - A Chinese delegation led by Vice President of Chinese Group Huaneng called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on the completion of 1,320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant ‘before time’.

The vice president of Huaneng Group praised the chief minister, saying: “The project has been completed on fast-track basis under the continuous supervision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

He called it as a “practical proof of Shehbaz Speed”. According to a handout, the Huaneng Group VP appreciated the fact that CM Shehbaz has provided governmental support for the completion of the project at every level, and due to this, the second unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Project will also start producing electricity soon.

Shehbaz said the Sahiwal project is a milestone in Pak-China relations.

“A project of such a production-capacity has never ever been completed in such a short time in the whole world. The Sahiwal Coal Power Project has not only broken the world record but also that of China,” he said.

The CM added: “The world is astonished at the transparent and speedy completion of the project in Pakistan, as electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a short period of 22 months, is unprecedented in the world."

The chief minister said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has given a message of peace, hope, development and prosperity to the nation through his belt and road vision; and added that it is a message of mutual respect, collectivism and harmony.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, Vice President of Huaneng Shandong Power General Company Ding Xingwu, Executive President of Shandong Ruyi Group Li Aiying, Party Secretary and Executive Director Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Company Li Xhuquing and other officials, besides Chairman P&D, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Special Envoy of CPEC Zafar uddin Mehmood, Secretary Energy, Pakistan’s Commercial Consular in Beijing Dr Arfa Iqbal and high officials, were present on the occasion.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his indignation over the delay in bringing reforms to the Mines and Minerals Department.

Chairing a meeting on the departmental capacity-building and exploration of mineral resources in the province, the chief minister said the delay in appointment of Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Mineral Development Company is deplorable.

He was also displeased by the delay in the start of work on second phase of iron ore exploration in Chiniot-Rajwa and admonished the officials concerned.

He said that Punjab is full of mineral resources and it is need of the hour to utilise the unexplored mineral resources for the development and prosperity of the country. In this regard, progress should be made with hard work and in a professional manner.

The chief minister said that inclusion of professionals and trained experts would help improve the capacity of the department. He said that he shall personally supervise the capacity building process of the department.

He directed to conduct a comprehensive survey to ascertain the potential of oil and gas in the province and said that comprehensive survey to determine the potential of oil and gas would be helpful to attract investment in this sector.

He directed that all the related matters in this regard should be settled speedily. He told that an agreement has been signed with a German company for second phase of exploration and assessment of iron ore reserves in Chiniot-Rajwa.

Minister concerned and senior officials attended the meeting