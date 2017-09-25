LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of reports about an extraordinary increase in the prices of vegetables and issued instructions to the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Price Control from London to control the prices.

The chief minister directed the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Price Control to take immediate steps to provide the public with vegetables at appropriate rates. He also instructed the concerned departments to take necessary initiatives and play an active and vibrant role to bring stability in the prices. He ordered the price control magistrates to keep a watchful eye at prices and take strict action indiscriminately against profiteers and those who create artificial inflammation. The Cabinet Committee should visit markets and bazaars to review prices and make sure that there isn’t any compromise on quality as well, he added. The chief minister said that people can’t be left at the mercy of offender's profits. “I will not let profiteers and hoarders exploit the masses”, he vowed. The chief minister ordered action against them and said he would not tolerate any unfair hike in prices.

PIAF FOUNDERS ALLIANCE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the PIAF Founders Alliance for their success in the elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The chief minister on Sunday congratulated newly-elected President Tahir Javaid Malik, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeeshan Khalil and other officials. He also extended his best wishes to Falahat Imran for being elected as president of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore Division. The chief minister, in his message for the newly-elected members, said that businessmen and industrialists had constantly assumed a viable part in the advancement of the country. The businessmen and traders who have entrusted confidence in the new officials are hoping that they will come up to their expectations. “I hope the newly-elected leadership of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will play their part in full capacity to solve problems of industrialists and traders,” he added.

TRIBUTE TO LIEUTENANT ARSALAN

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid a tribute to martyred Lieutenant Arsalan Alam and said that those who were sacrificing their today for nation’s tomorrow were pride of the country and their sacrifices could not be overlooked. He said that Lieutenant Arsalan Alam had embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against terrorists. He said that Arsalan sacrificed his life for peace in the country.

“We all are proud of the sacrifices made by such brave heroes, as courageous officers and Jawans of the armed forces have given their precious lives for peace in the country. For this, the entire nation salutes them,” he added. He said there was no example of such sacrifices in the war against terrorism in international community. Moreover, he said, the armed forces, police and every segment of the society had engraved a history of sacrifices with bravery, courage and valour so they are heroes of the nation and the nation salutes them for their everlasting sacrifices. He said the entire nation was united against the menace of terrorism. Martyrs’ blood is in the foundations of Pakistan and security of Pakistan also needs it,” he said. He said that incredible sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste. The chief minister vowed that with the unity and strong commitment of the nation “we will defeat terrorists.” He said that sacrifices of brave people had brought peace in the region.

PROBE INTO FAISALABAD

INCIDENT

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the death of three people due to suffocation while cleaning a manhole in Faisalabad. He sympathised with the bereaved family in his condolence message and ordered an investigation into the incident. He directed the administration to submit the inquiry report to him and provide best medical facilities to those affected by the poisonous gas.