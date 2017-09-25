LAHORE - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, has reunited a seven-year mentally ill boy, who was lost, with his parents.

The boy was found on National Highways in the area of Beat 12, Maraka, Lahore. The Motorway Police guidance centres patrol officer Syed Khurram Abbas Shah found the boy Samee Ullah during a routine duty near Lahore Motorway, Thokar Niaz Beg. The officer made announcements in the locality and traced the parents. The child was handed over to his mother in the presence of witnesses after completion of due formalities. The legal heirs of the child thanked NH&MP officers for their help.

Zonal Commander of National Highways & Motorway Police DIG Mirza Faran Baig appreciated efforts of the police officers. –Press Release