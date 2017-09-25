LAHORE - People have lost trust in the judiciary, claims Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan secretary general Shah Awais Noorani. In a statement issued on Sunday, Awais also said the performance of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was disappointing and that the “sit-in party” had crossed all moral limits.

The JUP leader said it was high time that the patriotic political parties sit together to bring out the country out of crisis. Noorani stated the country was in a state of war. On one hand, he said, Pakistan was facing internal threats in shape of terrorism while on the other hand India let not a movement go away to harm it. India, he said, had blocked the country’s water and bent upon destroying its economy. He also asserted that the neighbouring country was supporting terrorism in Balochistan.