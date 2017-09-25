LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered transfers and postings of two more district police officers. According to a notification issued on Saturday, Khanewal district police officer Jahanzaib Nazir Khan was transferred and posted as Gujrat DPO.

The transfer orders of Zahid Nawaz from DPO Attock to DPO Gujrat were cancelled. Zahid Nawaz was posted as DPO Khanewal. Last week, the police department transferred several district police officers. Similarly, some regional police officers were also transferred on the orders of the Punjab government.