LAHORE - Open auction of 83 old ambulances, already declared condemned by technical experts for the use of emergency services, was held at the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Headquarters Tuesday.

More than 65 bidders participated in the auction and all the condemned ambulances were auctioned one by one against a total price of Rs70 million.

The open auction was completed under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja and motor vehicle examination experts. Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Muhammad Ejaz, Additional Secretary (Welfare) Danish Afzaal, Additional Secretary (Transport) Aashiq Hussain Aulakh and other senior officers were present. Talking to the media, Shamail said the Punjab government recently transferred 500 ambulances to Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 raising its fleet of ambulances to 850 out of which 83 ambulances have become dilapidated on account of covering more than 200.000 kilometers journey.

The committee of experts has determined the reserve price for each and every ambulance according to its re-sale value.

­The Punjab government will not only give replacement of these 83 vehicles but more new ambulances will be provided for using at its tehsil level offices for rescue of people.