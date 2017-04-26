LAHORE - A four-year-old boy was burnt alive when fire broke out at a house in Ittefaq Town near Mansoora on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire was said to be short-circuit. Rescue worker said the boy, identified as Kashif, was sleeping in the bedroom when the blaze broke out. His parents were at work when the tragedy took place. The police later reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.

Woman arrested in

husband’s murder

Police investigators Tuesday claimed to have arrested a woman and her lover in connection with a murder case registered with Factory Area police station.

The murder suspects were identified by police as Rehana Jabeen and his lover Ayyaz Ahmed, said to be a bank employee. According to SSP (Investigations), the lady had shot dead her husband Shahid Mahmood when he was sleeping in the bedroom.

Initial investigations revealed that Ayyaz Ahmed provided a pistol to the lady as they planned together the murder of Shahid Mahmood, who returned from UAE a couple of months ago. The police also seized a pistol from their possession. Police said the lady, during preliminary investigations, confessed to the police investigators that she herself killed her husband. Further investigations were underway. Father of two children, Shahid Mahmood, was found shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the Factory Area police limits on April 11. Earlier, the police stated that the 45-year-old victim was residing in a house near Chungi Amarsidhu. He was working in an office in Dubai for the last two years and he had returned home two months ago.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 45-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Mianwali Chowk in the Shera Kot police precincts. The body, unidentified so far, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone.

Police investigators believe the deceased was a drug addict. The police were investigating the death.