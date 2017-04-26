LAHORE - A 55-year-old businessman was killed and his two friends wounded in a brazen gun attack near Shouk Chowk in Faisal Town police precincts on Tuesday.

The attackers, not identified yet, fled on their motorcycles while the police reached the spot and moved the body to morgue for autopsy. Rescuers shifted the injured to hospital.

The deceased was identified by police as Mian Mahmood, the owner of multi-storey Mian Plaza located in posh Johar Town area. Mahmood and his friends were going to office in a luxury jeep when they came under attack near Shouk Chowk. The gunmen opened straight fire on the plaza owner who died on the spot. His friends Fayyaz Butt and Ismail were rushed to Jinnah Hospital with bullet injuries in their legs. The condition of the injured was said to be stable.

Investigators say they believe the man was killed over some property or business dispute. No arrest was made till late Tuesday night.

Police investigators last night recorded the statements of the injured. Further investigations were underway.