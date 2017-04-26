PR LAHORE - The Lahore Garrison Shooting Gala-2017 concluded at the newly built Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG) amid a graceful ceremony on Tuesday. Lahore Corps Commander Lt-General Sadiq Ali (HI) was the chief guest on occasion.

Pakistan Army has established LGSG, which is spread over 20 acres of land, with a unique aim to provide multiple services - ranging from patronising and encouraging shooting sport to grooming young shooters in the country. The Gallery is equipped with modern ranges and gadgets of international standard and it can be used for national and international shooting competitions.

The LGSG will patronise long range shooting in the country and provide a platform for armed forces, civilians, and educational institutions as well. It will take initiative to promote the sport of shooting with the provision of qualified instructors and coaches to train upcoming youngsters inspiring to become sharp shooters.

As many as 400 shooters participated in various categories of the three-day gala, and demonstrated their skills, concentration, patience and excellent control over their weapons with the smooth pressing of the trigger in various competitions.

RESULTS

Trap Shooting: Maj (r) Aamer (1st), Maj (r) Farukh (2nd), Col (r) Fakhar (3rd)

600-meters Long Range Shooting: Lt-Col Junaid Waqas (1st), Lt-Gen (r) Zafar (2nd), Farooq Nizami (3rd)

Big Bore Revolver Open (Professional): Azeemur Rehman (1st), Lt-Col Idrees Rashid (2nd), Haveldar Gaddafi (3rd)

Amateur Category: Khalid Butt (1st), Major Sultan Ali Khan (2nd), Umar Bin Asad (3rd)

22 Open Bench Press Sporting Rifle (Men): Brig Skahawat Ali (1st), Amjad Waheed (2nd), Lt-Col Junaid Waqas (3rd)

Ladies Category: Mrs Lt-Col Junaid (1st), Mrs Brig (r) Badr (2nd), Ms Aimal (3rd)

Youth Category (Women): Emman Javed (1st), Javeria Adnan (2nd), Eeshal (3rd)

300-meter Sporting Rifle Telescopic Competition: Col (r) Javed Umar (1st), Sardar Jamal Leghari (2nd), Maj (r) Raja M Ali (3rd)

25-meter Big Bore Pistol/Revolver Women Amateur: Ms Syeda Allezy Jabran (1st), Mrs Shahid Ahmed (2nd), Mrs Ayesha (3rd)

50-meter Bench Rest Category (Men): Lt-Col Junaid Waqas (1st), Brig Nasrul Hassan (2nd), Amjad Waheed (3rd)

Youth Category: Abdullah (1st), Huzafa Gill (2nd), Ammad Adnan (3rd)