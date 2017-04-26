LAHORE - On the directives of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, 18 junior clerks were promoted as senior clerks on seniority cum fitness basis.

An office orders distribution ceremony was held at the committee room of VC Office in which Dr Zafar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Additional Registrar II Jalil Tariq, Deputy Registrar Imtiaz Ahmed and newly promoted officials were present. The VC urged the newly promoted officials to work with honest and dedication.

Falak Sher, Muhammad Rizwan, Younis Ali, Qaim Ali Shah, Muhammad Shakeel, Shahid Ali, Syed Aftab Alam Bukhari, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Syed Shabahat Ali Gillani, Muhammad Fayyaz Anjum, Sajjad Haider, Muhammad Hafeez, Faisal Rashid, Shabbir Hussain, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Saber, Yousaf Masih and Saqib Amin have been promoted to senior clerks.