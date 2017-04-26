LAHORE - The Punjab University students have shown outstanding performance in Chief Minister Qirat and Naat competitions at Government College University (GCU). In Naat competitions, student from Institute of Business and Information Technology (IBIT) Usman grabbed first position and won Rs100,000, while in Qirat Asad from Hailey College of Commerce obtained second position and got Rs75, 000 cash. PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has congratulated the students on their achievements.

Lecture today

Punjab University Department of Philosophy will organise an iqbal memorial lecture on Wednesday (today) at 10:30am at Al-Raazi Hall. PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir will preside over the seminar while former chairman of Department of Philosophy Prof Dr Absar Ahmed will throw light on the topic.

Degrees awarded

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Amna Yousaf D/o Muhammad Yousaf in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Relationship Between Levels of Information Skills and Knowledge Comprehension of Secondary School Students”, Saadia Ijaz D/o Ijaz Hussain Khan in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Genotoxic and Antioxidant Properties of Cyanobacterial Extracts and Chemopreventive Activities of Phycobiliproteins”, Muhammad Fareed S/o Muhammad Ali Fareedi in the subject of Persian after approval of his thesis entitled “Introduction, Annotation & Editing of Sharh-e-Mathnavi-e-Yousuf Wa Zulaikha By Abdul Was’e Hansvi” and Salma Zaidi D/o Syed Fayyaz Hussain Zaidi in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Contribution of Home Economics Education Towards Education for Sustainable Development”.