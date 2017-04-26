LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court Tuesday granted four-day physical remand of three accused involved in making 9th class student blind, and handed them over to Crime Investigation Agency.

Police produced Azam Hanif, son of main accused Muhammad Hanif, Shan and Amir Sohail before the court and sought 14-day physical remand. However, the court granted four-day remand of the accused with directions to police to produce them before the court on next hearing.

Muhammad Hanif, the main accused, was already on 7-day physical remand. His sister Perveen had moved petition before the LHC for his release but the court dismissed her plea.

Parveen filed an application seeking release of her brother, and maintained her brother was falsely implicated in the case.

The applicant alleged that the police had been harrasing her brother. Her claim was rejected by a CIA police officer, who said Hanif was arrested on April 20 after his bail was rejected.

An anti terroism court had sent the accused on physical remand until April 28, the DSP told the court.

After recording the officer’s statement, the ATC judge dismissed the bail application.

Muhammad Hanif was booked by Sundar Police under Section 324 of the PPC on the complaint of victim’s father, Muhammad Javed.

The applicant alleged that his son Aish Muhammad, and his friend Waqar, were heading home on a motorbike from a private academy when four unidentified people intercepted them and started beating the duo.

According to the complainant, the assailants attacked Aish’s eyes with knives and damaged one of his testicles in the attack. The motive for alleged crime was that Aish Muhammad had relationship with Hanif’s daughter of.

PTA ordered to remove

blasphemous material

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and others to remove blasphemous material from social websites and sought replies from them within four weeks.

Zafar Iqbal, a petitioner, had filed the petition submitting that there was huge blasphemous material on the social websites but the authorities were doing nothing to deal with them and those who did so.

BENCH TO HEAR COMPLAINT

AGAINST LAWYERS

The Lahore High Court formed a new bench for hearing of a complaint against three lawyers allegedly involved in manhandling a judge at sessions courts. New full bench comprising Justice Atir Mehmood, Justice Shahid Bilal and Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhary will start proceedings from April 27.

INTERIM BAIL EXTENDED IN

BABAR BUTT case

A local court on Tuesday extended interim bail earlier granted to five men allegedly involved in murder of PPP leader Babar Butt, directing them to fully cooperate with police in investigation.

The accused, Shaukat Bagga, Atif Jutt, Habib Butt, Irfan Jutt and Shakil Jutt, appeared before the court and held the legal heirs of Babar Butt got them nominated in the case for personal enmity.