LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that transparency, service, and honesty define the four-year period of PML-N government.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N, on Tuesday.

“The PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has completed mega projects at fast track and transparency has also been ensured,” the CM opined.

He said that PML-N government has given Kissan package of billions of rupees, price of fertilizers have been reduced, interest-free loans of Rs 100 billion have been given to small farmers, while in the past, loans of billions of rupees were usurped and national resources looted.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of new peaceful, prosperous and developed Pakistan during the last four years. He said that CPEC will also change the destiny of Pakistan; transparency is on its peak as in the past, billions of rupees were misappropriated in contracts while during PML-N government, savings of billions of rupees have been made in mega projects.

The chief minister said some political opponents are irritated by transparency and speed because they know that their politics will be buried once and for all with the completion of all development projects.

He said these elements had made conspiracies to stop the journey of progress and development in the country but the well-aware people of Pakistan have foiled their evil designs. He said those who used to call Metro Bus a ‘jangla bus service’ are forced to launch such project in Peshawar which proves importance and utility of the metro bus project. He said these are the same elements as had wasted precious time of the nation through sit-ins and lockdown and deprived the people of their province of development and progress. He said we will proceed with our agenda of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with vigour and force.

318 AGRI FAIR PRICE

SHOPS TO BE SET UP

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday presided over a meeting to review measures to set up Ramazan Bazaars.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that special relief will be provided to the people during Ramazan and top quality food items will be available at low price.

The meeting decided to set up 318 agriculture fair price shops under Agriculture Department where fruits and vegetables will be sold at wholesale rate and subsidy will be provided at gram flour, gram pulse, dates, bananas and apples.

Shehbaz Sharif said no compromise will be made on the quality of edible items and sufficient supply of essential items, fruits and vegetables should be ensured during Ramadan. He said that there should be no complaint of shortage or unavailability of any food item and for this purpose, all concerned departments should make arrangements well in advance. He said that rates of all food items should be displayed on digital boards in Ramadan bazaars and excellent cleanliness arrangements should also be made. He said concerning DCs and DPOs will monitor auction process in markets.

The chief minister said profiteers are enemies of the people and indiscriminating crackdown should be launched against them. He said advance measures should be taken to control prices in open markets to provide relief to the people and no stone should be left unturned to ensure stability in prices and availability of daily use commodities.

He said Ramazan is the month to collect blessings of Allah Almighty and all concerning departments should make extra efforts for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he will personally monitor measures aimed at providing relief to the people.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary and secretaries of concerning departments were also present on the occasion.

NOTICE TAKEN

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of unavailability of gunny bags at wheat procurement centre in Narowal and sought a report from Provincial Minister for Food and Secretary after media report that gunny bags are not available at wheat procurement centre in Narowal.

He also ordered investigation into the unpleasant incident with farmers and said strict action will be taken against those who will be proved guilty. He said there should be no complaint of unavailability of gunny bags at wheat procurement centres and famers should not have any complaint in this regard.

He said that every possible facility should be provided at wheat procurement centres.

KURRAM BLAST cONDEMNED

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned blast in Kurram Agency area. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.