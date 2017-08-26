LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan should politely close the chapter of US financial assistance for bilateral relations based on mutual respect.

“Pakistanis have already rendered enough sacrifices to achieve shared objectives of a terror-free and peaceful world. It is time for Pakistan to politely and gratefully close the chapter of US assistance so that the bilateral relationship can be freed from the shadow of contemptuous taunts,” he said in a statement.

“Strong and vibrant societies tend to evolve and produce solutions to problems they face organically and indigenously.

"Attempt to impose external solutions have often come to a naught. Free and proud people need not be told by others what challenges they are facing and what course they need to take to move on," he said. He said that Pakistanis had the ability and intellectual clarity to identify the challenges and tackle them successfully.

The chief minister urged Pakistanis to take the geopolitical and security challenges facing Pakistan as an opportunity to define a sovereign and independent vision for future in line with the ideals of the founding fathers of Pakistan that allow Pakistan to become a tolerant, moderate and welfare Islamic state. He said that repeated allusions to American assistance in conversations about regional peace and security rub salt into the wounds of millions of Pakistanis who have endured the burden of terrorism, poverty and poor governance. He said that Pakistani people wanted to be treated fairly, honourably and justly and remain committed to world peace and prosperity.

"Pakistan has never shied away from advancing our shared objectives as a member of the international comity. However, it is Pakistani leaders’ job to lead people out of challenges," he added. Other countries could help Pakistan by having a fair appraisal of regional and global affairs and trying to understand Pakistan's legitimate concerns, he said.

The chief minister said that over the years many countries, including the United States, had helped Pakistan improve health, education and other service delivery areas and this vital support continues to be welcomed. He, however, added in the same breath that no country should see their generosity as a justification to make unfair accusations and demands. He pledged to continue to serve people and help bridge the gap between the Pakistan of today and the Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.

"It has been my firm belief and an article of faith that we can only rise from poverty and indignity through tireless efforts and by getting rid of aid, which hurts our self-respect. We have to learn to rely on ourselves and the ability of our people to change their fate," he concluded.