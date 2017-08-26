LAHORE - University of Health Sciences Director for Medical Education Prof IA Naveed on Friday stressed the need for investing in training of health professionals and updating their skills to meet the health challenges faced by Pakistan.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony at the UHS, he said that any project aimed at strengthening the local medical profession had the potential to affect millions. On this occasion, certificates were distributed to 107 medical teachers who successfully completed the Certificate in Medical Teaching (CMT). Prof IA Naveed said that CMT had proved revolutionary in terms of changes it brought about in the health industry and delivery of quality service. A total of 52 successful participants of eighth batch of CMT programme from Lahore and 55 others of the first batches from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sahiwal were awarded certificates at the ceremony. UHS Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (CILT) Director Prof Arif Rashid Khawaja said the university was collaborating with the University of Liverpool under the INSPIRE banner to develop an innovative and sustainable project aimed at increasing research and securing funding for health projects.

He said the course was taught on campus in two sessions. Between teaching sessions, students carried out a series of activities at their workplace and gathered evidence of their teaching practice. He said that around 400 medical teachers had completed the training under the programme. Moreover, nine research projects had been completed that were supervised by the University of Liverpool. He said that UHS had planned to launch this programme in other provinces next year.