LAHORE - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Friday condemned US President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan statements, which he had made during his address to military officials at Fort Myers, Virginia, this week.

Addressing a joint press conference on the premises of the LHCBA, representatives of both bars said the entire nation was united against any threat to the country. Also, they announced their boycott of the PML-N Lawyers’ Convention at Aiwan-i-Iqbal.

LHCBA President Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali and Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn said that lawyers stood by the Supreme Court in the wake of the Panama case verdict. They said that attitude of Nawaz Sharif towards the judiciary was not right by any definition. He said that attack on the judiciary could not be tolerated at any cost. He praised the verdict of the Lahore High Court against telecast of anti-judiciary speeches by the media.

“It was the PML-N Lawyers Forum, which invited disqualified Nawaz Sharif for an address,” said an LHCBA leader. He said that mostly patwaris and government officials were invited by the PML-N Lawyers Forum to the convention at Aiwan-i-Iqbal. He alleged that it was the Punjab government, which was behind the August 21 attack on the Lahore High Court.

The Gullu Butts of the PML-N destroyed the environment on August 21, the lawyers said, adding that they were holding an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on August 26 (today) to resolve the Multan lawyers issue amicably. SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa said a positive development had taken place with regard to the Multan incident and expressed the hope that the issue would be resolved soon. He said that Trump’s statement was wrong and condemnable. He said the entire Pakistani nation was united against any threat to the country.